Singapore’s Asean Basketball League stars rebound with overseas gigs

SINGAPORE – A year ago, they were looking forward to running out to large crowds in the Asean Basketball League (ABL). But with the competition entering dormancy following Fiba Asia’s withdrawal of recognition, top local players found their playing careers in limbo as the Singapore Slingers did not renew their contracts.

A rebound has come in the form of a short-term stint in the Major Basketball League Malaysia, with ex-Slingers forwards Delvin Goh, 28, and Lavin Raj, 23, signed by NS Matrix Deers and Johor Southern Tigers respectively, while point guard Jonathan Wong, 26, has also rejoined the Deers.

On Jan 3, Goh moved to Kuala Lumpur where the competition is held. Two days later, he played in the 76-63 win over KL Aseel before helping the Deers (13 wins, three losses) secure top spot in the regular season with a 94-68 victory over Raj’s second-placed Southern Tigers (11-5) on Jan 7.

Goh, who is also a property agent, said the Deers had approached him in December, giving him the chance to add to his CV that includes stints with Southern Tigers, Kuching Lord Tigers and Sarawak’s Cola Warriors and Beruang Blazers in Brunei.

He said: “It feels strange to not be playing in the ABL, but even weirder for me to be in an NS Matrix uniform because for the longest time, we have been playing against them and the Westports Malaysia Dragons in the ABL.

“They are like the de facto national team for Malaysia and now we are on the same side. We may be rivals who don’t talk much to each other, but there’s always been mutual respect.

“It’s also good that there is a fellow Singaporean in the team as Jon has played with the team before, is familiar with how they do things, and helped me settle in.”

Wong has been playing for the team since December. He had previously featured for NS Matrix and the Dragons in the ABL.

Both Singaporeans have impressed Matrix assistant coach Maurice Ager, who said: “Jon has done an excellent job leading our team’s offence. He’s fully embraced the Matrix style of play and his rapport with the guys is a bonus.

“Likewise, adding Delvin as another experienced big can work well with our American centre Amir Williams, as they both understand post positioning. Jon and Delvin will be instrumental for our play-off run.”

The best-of-three play-offs will start with the Jan 12-16 semi-finals in which the Deers will take on Aseel and the Southern Tigers face Penang Sunrise Youngsters. The finals are held from Jan 19 to 21.

Goh’s wife, one-year-old son, mother-in-law, grandmother-in-law and helper will be in KL for the semi-finals. He said: “It’s been an eye-opener because NS Matrix are a top team who have an efficient and targeted training system.

“The state teams are very competitive, and the standard and intensity of the league are lower than the ABL but higher than Singapore’s National Basketball League. I’m grateful to be approached and continue to play the game I love, and will continue to do so when the right opportunities come along.

“My son Skai turns one on Jan 23, so hopefully I can surprise him with the championship trophy when I return.”