Indiana Pacers roll Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics march on

OKLAHOMA CITY – The battle at the top of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Western Conference is heating up, following the Oklahoma City Thunder’s home loss to the Indiana Pacers on March 12.

Myles Turner scored 24 points as Indiana snapped the West leaders’ three-game winning streak with a 121-111 win.

The result meant that the Thunder dropped to 45-20, level with champions Denver Nuggets and just ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-21).

Turner led a balanced offensive effort for the Pacers that saw six players post double-digit points tallies, as they shrugged off a fiercely partisan Oklahoma City crowd to open up a 16-point lead near the end of the first half.

Although the Thunder rallied with a 41-point third quarter to take a fleeting one-point lead, Indiana regrouped to pull away again and close out victory.

Turner was backed with 18 points and nine assists from Tyrese Haliburton while Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the visitors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder scorers with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

“We got off to a great start and we were able to lock in. It was a team effort,” said Turner, adding that Indiana had reveled in the intimidating atmosphere at Oklahoma City’s 18,000-seat Paycom Centre.

“It’s one of the loudest places to play... It’s a hostile environment, a playoff-like atmosphere. But we enjoy that.

“Also, we’re a good team that scores a lot of points too. That’s mostly what this league has come to. The difference tonight was our defence. Whenever we lock in on that side, it’s a different game for us.”

Indiana improved to 37-29 to move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Oklahoma City’s defeat was only their third in their last 13 games.

“Just too many possessions where we weren’t leveraging each other and working together, which is a good lesson,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.

“The game gets a lot harder when we do that. So again, we got to learn from it. We’re not going to be perfect every night. There’s lessons in every game. We’re gonna learn them from this one.”

The Timberwolves drew level with Oklahoma City and Denver on 45 wins after digging out a 118-100 road triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers.