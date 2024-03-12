Nikola Jokic leads Denver Nuggets fightback over fired-up Toronto Raptors

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets are not “quitters”, and that was why they staged a dramatic second-half fightback to defeat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 125-119 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on March 11.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic grabbed a 35-point triple-double to drag Denver back into contention, after the NBA champions trailed by 22 points in the second quarter.

“In the first half they scored a lot and we didn’t play defence,” he said after completing his 21st triple-double of the season. “We just needed to match and exceed their physicality and that’s how we turned the game to our advantage.

“We were just fighting. The whole crew showed their character today. We’re not quitters.”

A fired-up Toronto looked poised to score a notable upset after starting strong to open up their double-digit advantage.

But Serbian star Jokic seized control of the game in the third quarter, scoring 19 points as Denver outscored Toronto 42-30 to trim the visitors’ lead to five points heading into the fourth.

Denver’s domination continued into the fourth and they finally took the lead midway through the final frame when Jamal Murray’s layup put them 108-107 ahead.

Denver outscored Toronto 32-21 in the last period to close out the win.

Jokic led Denver’s scoring with 17 rebounds and 12 assists, while point guard Murray added 26 points with 12 assists and five rebounds. Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. finished with 19 points each.

R.J. Barrett led Toronto’s scorers with 26 points, with Kelly Olynyk chipping in with 24.

The Nuggets improved to 45-20, just behind Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City (45-19).

While Denver were forced to dig deep for their win, there were no such problems for Eastern leaders Boston, who coasted to their 50th win of the season with a 121-99 blowout on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points while Jayson Tatum finished with 26.

Boston’s two star players were beaming with joy after the win.

“At this point of the season, to have 50 wins, it means we’re doing something right,” Tatum said. “The scary part is, we can get better.”

Brown added: “I’m grateful to be on a team that’s winning, that’s been playing the right way, has another opportunity to do something special. That’s a blessing.”

In Cleveland, Kevin Durant finished with 37 points with eight rebounds and six assists as the Phoenix Suns overturned a 19-point deficit to down the Cavaliers 117-111.

Devin Booker added 27 points for Phoenix while Bradley Beal weighed in with 24 to give the Suns a battling victory on the road.

Darius Garland led Cleveland’s scoring with 30 points.

In San Antonio, the Golden State Warriors shook off a slow start to take down the Spurs 112-102, two days after losing 126-113 to the Texan club.

San Antonio led by 11 points in the first quarter and held a 10-point lead early in the third.

But a trademark high-scoring third quarter from Golden State – outscoring the Spurs 32-18 – swung the game back in the visitors’ favor.

With the Warriors missing the injured Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga led their scoring with 22 points, while Klay Thompson added 21 and Chris Paul 19.