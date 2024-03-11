Anthony Davis makes NBA history in Los Angeles Lakers win over depleted Minnesota Timberwolves

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Davis delivered a sensational game on the eve of his 31st birthday on March 10, scoring 27 points and grabbing 25 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-109 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over Western Conference high-fliers Minnesota.

Davis added five assists, a career-high seven steals, and three blocks for the Lakers, who are locked in a battle for a play-in berth. He said the record 17-time NBA champions are gaining momentum.

Davis was quoted by ESPN as saying: “I think we’re hitting our stride right now. We’re just trying to keep going, keep pushing, knowing that just like last year, all we got to do is get in (the playoffs).

“We feel like it’s tough for anybody to beat us in a seven-game series... We like our chances against anybody at that point.”

Teammate Austin Reaves, who had 19 points, said of Davis: “Ten offensive rebounds is crazy. I did feel any time we shot and missed, he was there to give us a second-chance opportunity with offensive rebounds, get himself to the line.

“The steals are crazy. Seven steals is very, very impressive.”

The Timberwolves came into the game second in the West and slipped to third, 1½ games behind conference leaders Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder thumped the Memphis Grizzlies 124-93 in Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points and rookie Cason Wallace added 23 off the bench for the Thunder, who won their third straight.

There was some bad news for Oklahoma City, however, as Jalen Williams exited in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle.

The injury news looked even worse for the Houston Rockets, who rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Kings 112-104 in Sacramento.

They saw their leading scorer Alperen Sengun leave the court in a wheelchair after he fell awkwardly while challenging Domantas Sabonis under the basket in the final minute.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka said Sengun was having X-rays on his right knee and the star centre reportedly was scheduled for an MRI exam on his right knee and ankle on March 11.

Turkey’s Sengun is averaging a career-high 21.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

“You hate to see that, especially so late in the game,” Udoka said. “It doesn’t diminish the win in general. I think it was one of our best road wins. (Sengun) had a huge part in that.”

In Los Angeles, Davis and the Lakers took advantage of a depleted Timberwolves line-up. Four key absentees included Karl-Anthony Towns – sidelined indefinitely after knee surgery – and centre Rudy Gobert, who sat out with a tight hamstring.

“No matter who’s playing for them, they’re a very good team,” said Davis, who became the first NBA player with at least 25 points, 25 rebounds and five steals in a game.

“Even though they had a good second quarter, we wanted to come out in the second half and set the tone defensively, which we did.”

Davis pulled down 21 rebounds in the second half and LeBron James scored 21 of his 29 points after the break to help the Lakers pull away in a close game.

Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards scored 25 points apiece for the Timberwolves, who drained 16 three-pointers but were out-scored 29-17 in the fourth.

Action at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles opened on March 10 with the Milwaukee Bucks’ 124-117 victory over the Clippers.

Damian Lillard scored 35 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 34 for Milwaukee, who had opened their California road trip with defeats against the Golden State Warriors and Lakers.

“It was extremely crucial,” Lillard said of turning things around on the Western swing that will continue with a game at Sacramento on March 12.

In a back-and-forth battle that featured 28 lead changes, Lillard scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks pull away late against a Clippers team playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.