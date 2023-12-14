Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 64 in stormy Milwaukee Bucks win

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin was at a loss for words for the “unstoppable” Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he also lost track of his star forward’s points scored against the Indiana Pacers on Dec 13.

The “Greek Freak” erupted for a career-high 64 points as the Bucks avenged last week’s National Basketball Association (NBA) in-season tournament exit to the Pacers with an ill-tempered 140-126 home victory.

“He’s an unstoppable player. You can’t guard him one-on-one. You’ve got some really good guys surrounding him, but at the end of the day, it’s all him,” Griffin said on ESPN.

“His talent. His ability. He has an incredible will to win, and he’ll do whatever it takes to win. I’m just coaching the game and one of the coaches told me, ‘Giannis has 50. I had no idea’. But wow, what a great performance.”

The former NBA Most Valuable Player was in scintillating form, shooting 20-of-28 from the field with 14 rebounds, three assists and four steals as the clash between the two highest-scoring teams in the NBA lived up to its billing.

“It’s a great feeling, being able to do it,” Antetokounmpo said.

“As much as I can, I try to play basketball for the right reason. I try to play basketball to win, to help my teammates be great, but being able to break this record in front of the fans here in this stadium, it’s a great feeling, too.”

Milwaukee were dumped out of the in-season tournament semi-finals in Las Vegas last week by the Pacers and were clearly determined to avoid a repeat of that loss before their home crowd.

The simmering tension between the teams boiled over in the fourth quarter when Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith wrapped an arm around Antetokounmpo’s neck as he drove for the basket.

Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis flew in to defend his teammate before being dragged away in an ugly melee that involved officials and coaching staff from both benches.

The acrimony flared again after the final buzzer, with Antetokounmpo and other Milwaukee players racing off the court to confront members of the Pacers team.

Antetokounmpo, whose 64 points also marked a franchise record, later re-emerged back onto the court to remonstrate with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.