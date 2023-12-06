Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard lead Milwaukee Bucks romp past NY Knicks

MILWAUKEE – Slowly but surely, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are getting up to speed following the acquisition of the latter this past National Basketball Association (NBA) off-season.

On Dec 5, the duo combined for 63 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks 146-122 to power into the semi-finals of the NBA’s in-season tournament.

The Bucks advanced to a last-four showdown against the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas on Dec 7 after pulling clear of the Knicks with a devastating burst of scoring in the third quarter at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo led with 35 points while Lillard had 28 points, including five-of-seven from three-point distance.

Malik Beasley (18), Khris Middleton (14), Bobby Portis (13) and Cameron Payne (12) all made double figures.

Antetokounmpo was heartened by a display which provided more evidence that the former NBA Most Valuable Player’s blockbuster partnership with summer signing Lillard is starting to gel.

“Game by game we are getting more comfortable,” he said of his on-court chemistry with Lillard.

“We have a lot of games ahead of us. As we play more minutes we’re going to be more comfortable together.

“Sometimes we’re going to play well and sometimes we’re going to play bad but at the end of the day I think me and him are setting the tone for the whole team... we’re playing to win. It’s a good feeling.”

New York were led by a 41-point display from Julius Randle while Jalen Brunson finished with 24 points.

The Knicks, however, were always chasing the game after Milwaukee’s third-quarter scoring spree.

The game tilted decisively in favour of the Bucks in that period – they outscored the Knicks 37-24 – as they began to score at will, with Antetokounmpo pouring in 13 points to help the top seeds build an unassailable lead.

A 15-foot jump shot from Portis gave Milwaukee an 18-point cushion with a minute remaining in the third quarter, and there was no way back for New York.

A Payne three-pointer put the Bucks 20 points ahead at 125-105 midway through the fourth quarter and they cruised home to seal their last-four berth.

“You come out of this thing on top, I think it’s a pretty strong statement and something that everybody around the league has to respect,” Lillard said.