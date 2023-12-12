Minnesota Timberwolves sunk by New Orleans Pelicans, Luka Doncic dazzles for Dallas Mavericks

LOS ANGELES – An “aggressive” Zion Williamson erupted for 36 points as the New Orleans Pelicans exploited the absence of Anthony Edwards to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107 on Dec 11 in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He said: “I can’t just take a back seat or kind of be too laid-back. So, my thought process was to be aggressive. My teammates trust me.”

Williamson spearheaded a dominant offensive performance by New Orleans, who bounced back superbly after being bullied into defeat by 44 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in last week’s in-season tournament.

He said of that loss: “That was a bad performance. It doesn’t take rocket science to see that. We kind of went into the game too lackadaisical. There was no focus, there was no effort... That wasn’t a good moment for us.”

The 23-year-old, in particular, was panned for his performance then – he scored 13 points on eight shots and finished with just two rebounds.