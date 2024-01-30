Denver Nuggets down Milwaukee Bucks in Doc Rivers’ first game in charge

DENVER – Doc Rivers was appointed the new Milwaukee Bucks head coach not to cure any tactical or mental ailments that the team may be suffering from, but to further improve a “very coachable team”.

That was his view even as he suffered defeat in his first game in charge on Jan 29, when Nikola Jokic scored a 25-point triple double as the Denver Nuggets clinched a 113-107 National Basketball Association (NBA) home win.

The heavyweight showdown between the reigning NBA champions and 2021 champions Milwaukee did not disappoint, with two-time Most Valuable Player Jokic dominating at both ends of the floor.

The Serbian star had 16 rebounds and 12 assists to seal his 14th triple double of the season while making three steals and two blocks. He was given scoring support from Jamal Murray, who led with a game-high 35 points.

The Bucks, who appointed Rivers last week following the shock sacking of Adrian Griffin, were led by 29 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo while Damian Lillard finished with 18 points.

Despite the loss, Rivers was encouraged by Milwaukee’s performance.

“Overall I was very happy,” he said. “That fight is there. That’s something really encouraging moving forward. They’re great. They’re a very coachable team.”

The former Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers coach is in his 25th season as a head coach and he knew exactly what it was all about.

He kept a close watch on his new team as he alternated from folding his arms, to putting his hands on his knees, and then on his hips as he paced up and down the sideline.

He even kneeled, clapped and was in deep conversation with Joe Prunty, who was the interim coach before he joined.

“He did a great job commanding the team, leading the team,” forward Khris Middleton told ESPN.

“It’s going to take time for us to get used to him and him to see what we’ve been doing and how we’ve been successful so far this season and in the past.”