Clippers down Lakers in ‘Battle of LA’, Denver Nuggets sink Indiana Pacers

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Clippers took full advantage of the injury absence of LeBron James on Jan 23 and played as a team to clinch a 127-116 National Basketball Association (NBA) win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and James Harden added 23 as the Clippers’ impressive recent form continued with a third consecutive victory.
Former Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was among six Clippers players to reach double figures in a balanced offensive performance by Tyronn Lue’s side.
“Everybody contributed to the win,” Leonard said, as quoted by ESPN. “That’s what we got to do, knock down shots when they’re open and tonight we did.”
The Lakers, missing James due to a sore ankle, were led by D’Angelo Russell with 27 points while Anthony Davis finished with 26.
After briefly trailing early in the first quarter, the Clippers maintained control, leading by 16 points just before half-time and successfully keeping the Lakers at arm’s length for most of the game.
Although the Lakers got to within two points midway through the fourth quarter, the Clippers tightened their defence and pulled away late in the game.
“For us we’re taking it day by day,” Westbrook said aftewards.
“We’ve got so much talent, so many great Hall-of-Famers in this locker room and our job is to make sure that every night we keep chipping away.”
Leonard, however, was less than impressed by how the team allowed the Lakers to fight back late in the game.
He said: “They’re a good transition team and we allowed them to play to their strengths. We got to be better at that.”
The victory leaves the Clippers in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 28 wins against 14 losses, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-13), Minnesota Timberwolves (30-13) and Denver Nuggets (31-14).
In Indiana, Nikola Jokic scored a triple-double as Denver held off a late rally to defeat the Pacers 114-109.
A wild game saw the lead change hands 12 times before the Nuggets finally edged clear late in the fourth quarter.
Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Denver scoring alongside Jamal Murray, who had 31 points with eight rebounds and seven assists.
With the Pacers still missing the injured Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana’s scoring was led by Myles Turner with 22 points while new recruit Pascal Siakam finished with 16 points.
“The whole first half was bad, but the second half was good for us,” Jokic said.
“We had a really good third quarter. We controlled the pace. We just need to do that in more of the game.”
The Thunder, meanwhile, claimed a nail-biting 111-109 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 points and Jalen Williams’ game-winning jumper.
Off the court, the Milwaukee Bucks have sacked head coach Adrian Griffin, in a shock dismissal that comes with the team ranked second in the Eastern Conference standings.
“This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement.
“We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.”
Griffin, 49, was appointed in June after the abrupt sacking of predecessor Mike Budenholzer, who was ditched after the Bucks crashed out of last season’s play-offs in the first round.
At the time, Horst said Griffin had been hired for his “championship-level coaching pedigree, character, basketball acumen and ability to connect with players”.
There had been few clues that Griffin’s position was under threat, with the Bucks making a solid start to the season that has left them with a 30-13 record – the second-best winning percentage in the league.
His last game in charge was the 122-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Jan 22.
The Bucks added that assistant coach Joe Prunty would be promoted to take over from Griffin in the interim until a permanent successor is appointed. AFP, REUTERS