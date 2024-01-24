Clippers down Lakers in ‘Battle of LA’, Denver Nuggets sink Indiana Pacers

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Clippers took full advantage of the injury absence of LeBron James on Jan 23 and played as a team to clinch a 127-116 National Basketball Association (NBA) win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and James Harden added 23 as the Clippers’ impressive recent form continued with a third consecutive victory.

Former Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was among six Clippers players to reach double figures in a balanced offensive performance by Tyronn Lue’s side.

“Everybody contributed to the win,” Leonard said, as quoted by ESPN. “That’s what we got to do, knock down shots when they’re open and tonight we did.”

The Lakers, missing James due to a sore ankle, were led by D’Angelo Russell with 27 points while Anthony Davis finished with 26.

After briefly trailing early in the first quarter, the Clippers maintained control, leading by 16 points just before half-time and successfully keeping the Lakers at arm’s length for most of the game.

Although the Lakers got to within two points midway through the fourth quarter, the Clippers tightened their defence and pulled away late in the game.

“For us we’re taking it day by day,” Westbrook said aftewards.

“We’ve got so much talent, so many great Hall-of-Famers in this locker room and our job is to make sure that every night we keep chipping away.”

Leonard, however, was less than impressed by how the team allowed the Lakers to fight back late in the game.

He said: “They’re a good transition team and we allowed them to play to their strengths. We got to be better at that.”

The victory leaves the Clippers in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 28 wins against 14 losses, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-13), Minnesota Timberwolves (30-13) and Denver Nuggets (31-14).

In Indiana, Nikola Jokic scored a triple-double as Denver held off a late rally to defeat the Pacers 114-109.