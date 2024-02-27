Clippers unveil new uniforms, logo for next season

LA Clippers guard James Harden (front) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in the second half. PHOTO: REUTERS
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers on Feb 26 unveiled their new look that will accompany their new home beginning with the 2024-25 season.

The team’s new logo features a Clippers “C” that surrounds the points of a compass and an oncoming ship with basketball seams on the hull, a nod to the organization’s maritime roots and a symbol of its direction.

The new jerseys feature a modernised classic script in naval blue, ember red and Pacific blue. The look will be fresh when the Clippers open their new home, the US$2 billion (S$2.69 billion) Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, Calif.

“We have been on a long journey, gathering feedback and insights from across Clipper Nation,” Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said in a release.

“We listened to as many voices as we could and then engaged specialists to arrive at a timeless design that blends bedrocks of our past and our future. Our new marks are meaningful and strong, capturing our roots and our aspirations.” REUTERS

