NBA-best Boston Celtics stretch win streak to six by crushing Brooklyn Nets

SAN FRANCISCO – Derrick White scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 20 to spark the National Basketball Association (NBA)-best Boston Celtics over the Brooklyn Nets 136-86 on Feb 14, the fifth-largest blowout win in club history.

The Celtics won their sixth consecutive game, with Payton Pritchard adding 28 points off the bench.

Boston, who had beaten Indiana 155-104 in November, became only the third club in NBA history with multiple 50-point or better wins in a season, joining the Milwaukee Bucks in 1978-79 and the Sacramento Kings in 1992-93.

Kristaps Porzingis scored all 15 of his points in the first half as the Celtics seized a 68-32 half-time lead and boosted the league’s top record to 43-12.

“It’s a good treat going into the All-Star break, winning this big,” Boston forward Sam Hauser said.

“It has been a good season so far. Get some time to rest up, get our minds and bodies right. Definitely still some areas to get better at.”

It was also coach Joe Mazzulla’s 100th career triumph over two seasons guiding the Celtics.

“It’s something to be proud of, to be grateful for, just a testament to the people you have around you,” Mazzulla said.

Also stretching their win streak to six games were the Dallas Mavericks, who ripped the visiting San Antonio Spurs 116-93.

Kyrie Irving had 34 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic added 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Mavs.

Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs.

In Golden State, Paul George had 24 points before fouling out and the Los Angeles Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard, overtook the Warriors 130-125.

Norman Powell buried four late three-pointers to aid the Clippers’ comeback.

Seeking a sixth straight win and a 500th career victory for coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors rode a big night from Stephen Curry to as much as a 15-point lead before the Clippers rallied.