Jokic powers Denver over Warriors as Giannis leads Bucks' win

SAN FRANCISCO - Nikola Jokic posted his 18th triple double of the season to lead reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Denver’s 119-103 victory at Golden State on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Serbian centre, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, had 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists plus four steals while Jamal Murray added 27 points for the Nuggets.

Klay Thompson came off the bench to lead the Warriors with 23 points, but none in the second half, while Stephen Curry added 20 in the matchup of the past two NBA title winners.

“They are literally the Warriors. They are champions. They are a tough team to beat,” Jokic said. “But 103 points in this arena is really good for our defence.”

It was Jokic’s third career game with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists – passing Wilt Chamberlain for the second most in NBA history behind Oscar Robertson.

It was Jokic’s sixth career game with 15 rebounds and 15 assists to pass Magic Johnson for fourth on the all-time list.

Jokic, who hit 13-of-24 shots from the floor, also became the first NBA player with 14 rebounds and 14 assists in three consecutive games.

Thompson had 16 points in the first quarter on four-of-six three-point shooting, but the Nuggets (39-19) closed the second quarter on a 14-0 run to equalise at 61-61 at half-time, then reeled off a 14-0 run early in the third quarter to seize command.

“That run 14-0 at the end of the second quarter when we got the game back into control, and we went up 10 points in the third quarter, I think that stretch helped us take control and we controlled the game the whole way,” Jokic said.

It was Denver’s seventh consecutive triumph in games against Golden State (29-27) and 10th in their past 11 matchups.

At Philadelphia, Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and passed off nine assists to lead Milwaukee’s 119-98 rout.

New Bucks coach Doc Rivers collected a victory over his former club, the 76ers having fired Rivers last May after three seasons guiding the franchise. Milwaukee hired Rivers last month to replace fired Adrian Griffin.

“It was awesome,” Rivers said of his return. “I had three good years here. I enjoyed my stay. This was good. There were a couple hilarious comments.”

Damian Lillard added 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds while Malik Beasley added 20 points as the Bucks hit 43-of-79 shots from the floor (54.4 per cent) and kept the Sixers to 36-of-97 (37.1 per cent) shooting.