‘Best decision ever’: S’porean basketball referee Leong Chuen Wing has no regrets about officiating

SINGAPORE – Elite athletes often have sports psychologists by their side, but referees are usually overlooked, even though they face pressure and often require support too.

Take basketball referee Leong Chuen Wing as a prime example.

At the 2021 Under-19 Women’s World Cup in Hungary, the referee instructor called him a robot. The comment got to the Singaporean and he consulted a sports psychologist who was on the trip.

“I was very dejected,” the 40-year-old, who is officiating at the ongoing Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup at Singapore Sports Hub’s OCBC Square, told The Straits Times. “So I had a chat with a sports psychologist, where I learnt techniques like self-talk which helped me relax.

“Just like players, if we’re not able to deal with pressure, it affects our performances. For players, it’s whether to shoot or pass the ball, for us it’s what decision to make.”

That was just one of the obstacles Leong, who is Singapore’s only licensed Fiba 3x3 referee, faced throughout his 24-year career which began at the age of 16.

Then, he was competing in the National School Games’ basketball tournament. As a student volunteer helping out at the scorers’ table, he was convinced by senior officials to attend refereeing courses.

Recalling how his younger self did not consider too much before signing up, Leong jokingly added: “The others felt I was a boy in the classroom.”

He went on to obtain his refereeing certificate and started officiating a few months later in five-a-side school and youth games during after-school hours and weekends.

One could imagine the challenges the teenager faced as he struggled to exert his authority on the court.

Leong said: “Sometimes, it was very difficult to establish credibility with the coaches and players, because they feel I’m a young boy and (wouldn’t) know better than them.

“Even though some violations were obvious and I called them, the coach could still disagree with me so it’s pretty hard.”

Still, he did not consider giving up. “Yes, I felt bad getting shouted at but back then, I just got on with it and slept on it, and a few days later I’ll feel better,” he said.

More than two decades later, Leong has no regrets about staying in officiating.

“The adrenaline from officiating a good game, especially in front of a sellout crowd, keeps me motivated,” he said. “As referees, we’re trying our best to... call the game fairly so the players can exhibit their best skills.

“I would consider a good game when it has the least errors and the team deserving to win does.”