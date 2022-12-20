Basketball: Thunder sink Blazers at buzzer on Damian Lillard's record night

PORTLAND – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped a 35-point effort by draining a 14-foot jumper at the buzzer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 123-121 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

The result spoiled the night for Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, who became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in the third quarter.

“It’s a great feeling to reach the top,” Lillard was quoted by ESPN as saying. “It’s been a goal of mine, and the list has so many players, great history of our organisation, so to finally be No. 1 is a special accomplishment that I’m proud of...

“Even during the game tonight, I wasn’t playing focused on getting to the record. I was playing the game just trying to win. I knew it would happen eventually.”

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups added: “It’s just a testament to all of the hard work and dedication that he’s put in. And belief. This is a guy who rarely misses games. And when he does miss a game it’s because he’s actually injured.

“You have to have that type of commitment and dedication to be able to go get those type of numbers every single night when you know all they talk about is stopping you. It’s an incredible feat.”

However, the milestone was tainted by Gilgeous-Alexander’s second last-moment, game-winning shot this season. He also accomplished the feat on Nov 16 at Washington.

Gilgeous-Alexander caught the inbounds pass with three seconds remaining, spun to his right and then elevated over Justise Winslow, launching a floater that dropped through the net as the buzzer sounded to give the Thunder their second consecutive win.

Just moments earlier, it looked as if Lillard had sent the game to overtime with a reverse lay-up to tie the game at 121-121.

Instead, Gilgeous-Alexander finished it off in regulation.

He struggled from the field for much of the game but was four of seven in the fourth quarter. He helped keep Oklahoma City in the game by hitting all 14 of his free-throw attempts, including four in the fourth.

Lillard came into the game needing 21 points to pass Clyde Drexler as the leading scorer in Portland history. He tied Drexler early in the third quarter, pulling up well behind the three-point arc and draining the shot to extend the Trail Blazers’ lead to five.

Lillard missed his next three shots but finally grabbed the record at the free-throw line late in the quarter.