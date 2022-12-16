NBA: Morant's triple-double, Herro's 41 points spark wins

LOS ANGELES – It was a day for the rising stars in the National Basketball Association (NBA), as Memphis’ Ja Morant and Miami’s Tyler Herro, two of the league’s top young guards, delivered dazzling performances on Thursday in impressive triumphs.

Morant had a triple-double for the hosts Grizzlies (19-9), who stretched their win streak to seven games and overtook New Orleans (18-10) for the Western Conference lead, while Herro unleashed a historic career-best effort for the Heat.

Morant managed his third triple-double of the season and the seventh of his career with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Memphis in a 142-101 rout over Milwaukee.

Asked if it was the Grizzlies’ best performance so far this season, he said: “Easily.”

The 23-year-old’s masterful display highlighted a blowout triumph for Memphis, who led 70-41 at half-time and 117-71 after three quarters.

“We were real locked in on the defensive end and that got us easy looks,” Morant added. “We were able to get out and run, get inside the paint and score there.”

Herro scored a career-high 41 points, making 13-of-20 shots from the floor and 10-of-15 from three-point range, and added six rebounds for the Heat in a 111-108 victory at Houston.

The 22-year-old became the youngest NBA player to produce 40 points, 10 three-pointers and five rebounds in the same game.

“I’m feeling good, just trying to get good looks, get the ball up and not pass up my open ones,” he said. “My teammates get me the ball in situations where I can make a play and it’s another great win.”

Herro broke his old career mark of nine three-pointers in a game set one night earlier in a 110-108 victory at Oklahoma City.

“Tyler was fantastic again with his shot-making,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He just got into such a great rhythm. Guys were setting great screens for him and he was stepping up into open shots.”

Jimmy Butler added 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Miami.