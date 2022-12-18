NBA: Booker scores 58 as Suns beat Pelicans

LOS ANGELES – Devin Booker had an “unreal” game as he scored 58 points to propel the Phoenix Suns to a come-from-behind 118-114 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over New Orleans on Saturday, his second 50-point performance of the season.

The guard had 36 points in the second half as the Suns, who trailed by as many as 24 in the third quarter, sliced the deficit to 89-84 heading into the final frame.

They took a 106-105 lead on Chris Paul’s three-pointer with 5min 24sec to play. The Pelicans tied it up one more time before Bismack Biyombo’s layup put Phoenix ahead for good with 4:11 remaining.

With his second 50-point game of the season – he scored 51 against Chicago at home on Nov 30 in just three quarters – Booker, 26, became the sixth-youngest player to score 12,000 points.

“Once I get it going a little bit, shooting over a hand is the right play,” he said on ESPN.

Paul scored 18 points and Mykal Bridges added 15 for the Suns (18-12).

“It’s unreal,” Paul said of Booker’s impressive display. “I’ve had the opportunity to play with a lot of greats – Blake Griffin, James Harden and now Book. Sheesh, you just try not to get caught watching.”

The Suns played without Cameron Payne (foot) and Deandre Ayton (ankle), who each missed their second game in a row because of their injuries. New Orleans were missing Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion).

Zion Williamson scored 30 to lead the Pelicans, who fell to 18-11 – one game behind Western Conference leaders Memphis (19-10) whose seven-game winning streak ended with a 115-109 loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

“I don’t enjoy watching somebody score 58 points on us,” said Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum, who had 27 points. “It is not enjoyable.”

The Grizzlies were down 61-40 when star Ja Morant was ejected in the waning seconds of the first half after he received a second technical foul apparently for criticising the officiating while talking to a fan.

Morant, who had picked up his first technical seconds earlier complaining about a call, finished with six points and five rebounds.

Dillon Brooks drained six three-pointers on the way to 32 points for Memphis, but Oklahoma City, without offensive standouts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, dominated.

Lu Dort scored 24 points with seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Thunder and Isaiah Joe added 23 points as Oklahoma City snapped a five-game skid. AFP, REUTERS