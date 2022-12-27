Basketball: Nets keep it ‘simple’ to extend winning streak to nine games

CLEVELAND – Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said “keeping things simple” has helped his team extend their winning streak to a National Basketball Association-best nine games after a 125-117 victory over hosts Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

“I am a simple person,” Vaughn was quoted by ESPN as saying. “Really try to keep things simple. And so really stressed what was going to be beneficial for our team.

“And whether that was the amount of time we spent in shootarounds, the amount of time we shaved (off) and kept our guys fresh, in order to give an extreme amount of effort when we play... we created a little momentum that way.

“We stripped our playbook down a little bit, we are simple in what we do... have our guys play extremely free of mind. I think there’s something important in that if you’re going to ask your guys to play hard.”

Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets survived a shaky finish.

The Nets are on their longest winning streak since a franchise-record 14-game run in 2006 from March 12 to April 6, when they were based in New Jersey and Vaughn played for them.

Brooklyn also matched the Boston Celtics for the NBA’s longest winning streak this season.

Before the game, Vaughn said keeping it “about basketball” has fuelled their winning run.

The Nets have been plagued by distractions such as Irving’s anti-Semitic comments, his refusal to get vaccinated, the sacking of Vaughn’s predecessor Steve Nash in November and Kevin Durant’s trade demands.

But that seems to have changed.

“From the outside looking in,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game, “it appears basketball is the main thing”.

Durant had a different take, saying: ‘’To be honest, we’ve always been about basketball.

“I just think the outside world, with media and fans, just makes it seem like we don’t care about the game or we are not focused on the task at hand, but I thought we’ve always been that way (about being focused).

“It’s a fact that you don’t have much to talk about outside of the game, so that’s not adding to the discussion around our team.

“So many voices speak about our locker room who don’t have any idea what’s going on. We’ve always been about the game.”