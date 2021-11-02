Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min beats Chinese Taipei's Pai in Hylo Open 1st round

SINGAPORE - National shuttler Yeo Jia Min kicked off her campaign at the BWF World Tour Super 500 Hylo Open in winning fashion on Tuesday (Nov 2), making light work of Chinese Taipei's world No. 39 Pai Yu-po with a 21-7, 21-11 victory in 25 minutes.

The 22-year-old will face a familiar foe in Indonesia's world No. 23 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the second round of the US$320,000 (S$431,000) tournament in Saarbrücken, Germanyon Thursday.

At last week's French Open, Yeo defeated Tunjung in straight sets en route to the quarter-finals as she rose to world No. 26.

In the men's singles, Singapore's top male badminton player Loh Kean Yew will take on top seed and Taiwanese world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen on Wednesday night.