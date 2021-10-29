Badminton: Singapore's Yeo falls to Korean world No. 8 An in French Open q-finals

SINGAPORE - National shuttler and world No. 31 Yeo Jia Min's run in the French Open ended in the quarter-finals after she lost 21-11, 21-17 to South Korea's world No. 8 An Se-young on Friday (Oct 29).

For making the last eight of the US$600,000 (S$809,000) BWF World Tour Super 750 event, the 22-year-old Singaporean claimed a cheque for US$3,300.

She had earlier overcome Belgium's world No. 38 Lianne Tan and Indonesia's 22nd-ranked Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in Paris.

At the US$15,000 Belgian International, world No. 230 Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han extended their winning streak to eight matches - including last week's Czech Open final - by beating Sri Lanka's world No. 366 Sachin Dias and Kavidi Sirimannage 21-15, 21-14 to reach the mixed doubles semi-finals.

Also making the last four at the International Challenge-level event, was world No. 99 Jaslyn Hooi, who overcame Japan's world No. 154 Shiori Saito 19-21, 21-12, 21-14 in the women's singles.