All ActiveSG indoor sport halls to be closed on June 28 for ‘time-out’ after Covid-19 patient played badminton in large group

SINGAPORE - All ActiveSG indoor sport halls will be closed for a day on Sunday (June 28) as a "time-out" and "to ensure that all users of ActiveSG's indoor sport halls understand the rules and spirit of the safe management measures", said Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Saturday (June 27).

This, after it was alerted to a positive Covid-19 case who played badminton at the ActiveSG Jurong East Indoor Sport Hall on Monday (June 22). This hall will be closed from Saturday till Sunday "for thorough disinfection and cleaning, and a review of the safe management measures in place".

The national sport agency also warned that it would take action against errant users, and said it would implement new measures to ensure that users abide by the rules at all its indoor sport facilities.

SportSG noted in a statement that preliminary investigations found that the positive case and a large badminton social group that he played with had breached the safe management measures and rules put in place by SportSG.

The badminton social group had between them booked up to six badminton courts from 9am to noon that day.

During the badminton sessions, there was cross-mixing of players across multiple courts, despite the physical partitions and clear rules that badminton is restricted to four players to a court. Mingling with players on other courts is also not allowed.

These rules that disallow inter-group mixing are in force for all sports and not just badminton.

The statement said: "SportSG views any violation of safe management measures very seriously as they compromise the entire national effort to minimise the risk of community transmission.

"SportSG is investigating this incident and will take strong action against the individual and the other players who have infringed the regulations, including barring them from the use of ActiveSG facilities henceforth."



Badminton players in action at the Yishun Sport Hall. Signs reminding hall users of the safe management measures are posted clearly around SportSG's facilities. PHOTO: SPORT SINGAPORE



Among the new measures it will implement are the issuing of coloured wrist bands to be worn by players to identify different groups for each badminton court and to remind players to act responsibly.

It added that SportSG will be scrutinising badminton social groups who plan to gather as a large congregation at any venue. Individuals involved with such groups, as well as those who play and mix across different courts, will have their bookings cancelled and/or ejected from the indoor sport hall, as well as barred from the future use of ActiveSG facilities.

Related Story Coronavirus: Man who met large group for sports among 6 new community cases

Related Story Public badminton courts, gyms were most visited sports facilities over first phase 2 weekend

SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said: "It is very disappointing that some members of the public had not adhered to the rules and circumvented the measures that were put in place by SportSG.

"Such irresponsible behaviour will jeopardise everyone's efforts to minimise Covid-19 transmission within the community. SportSG will enhance its measures and enforcement to stop such irresponsible behaviour.

"We hope that this 'time-out' helps all of us to reflect on how we should work together. As much as we are excited to catch up with our friends and to keep active, we must do the right thing and abide by the rules and the spirit behind them. This way, we can ensure that our sport facilities can remain open, so that the community can continue to participate in sport and stay healthy."

Sports facilities resumed operations from June 19, which marked the start of the second phase of Singapore's reopening.



A notice at the entrance of Jurong East Sport Hall reminding users that only four players are allowed on each court and that they are not allowed to switch courts. PHOTO: SPORT SINGAPORE



SportSG's advisory, issued on June 17, states that the use of sports facilities are subject to the following safe management measures:

(1) individuals to maintain a safe distance while exercising

(2) a rule of maximum five persons in group activities with no mixing between groups

(3) a minimum safe distance of 3m between groups

(4) facility capacity limited according to its gross floor area based on 10 sq m per person or 50 persons, whichever is lower. In the case of ActiveSG badminton courts, the maximum number of people allowed is capped at four per court. Cross-mixing of groups is not allowed.