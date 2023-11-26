Behind para archer Nur Syahidah Alim’s success in 2023 is science and a watchful coach

SINGAPORE – Nur Syahidah Alim has formed a habit of collecting medals in 2023.

On Nov 22, she won the women’s compound open title at the Asian Para Archery Championships in Bangkok, to add to her maiden Asian Para Games medal – a silver in Hangzhou – in October and bronze medals in the women’s compound team event at the Asia Cup and Para-Archery European Cup earlier in the year.

Along the way, she has also earned Singapore a qualifying spot for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Behind Syahidah’s purple patch is the work behind the scenes by her coach Pang Qing Liang, who has leaned on sport science with the help of the Singapore Sport Institute (SSI) to improve his protege’s performances.

Pang, who has worked with Syahidah since he joined the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) in 2019, said the pair have worked alongside SSI staff in several ways.

This includes using biomechanical feedback technologies to analyse what angle Syahidah is at full draw and determine what is the optimal parameter to garner the best results. They also use a high speed camera to ensure the arrow is flying out as straight as possible. He has also used trackers on Syahidah’s joints to analyse optimum angles for shooting.

After all, he and Syahidah know world championships can be decided on mere millimetres.

Using the data gathered from these sessions, Pang helps to correct Syahidah’s technique.

Pang, 32, the national para-archery coach, said: “I have always been very open-minded about my coaching. I will always listen to the athlete, see what they need, what they want and then from there we evolve and make sure they receive what they want, and also what is needed for their performance.

“Over the years, I have learned a lot about sports science that have helped improve and evolve my coaching skills.

“I recognised that there are a lot of things that if you train the older way, it will take maybe a longer period as compared to using science to achieve the training objective and improve the athlete’s performance in a shorter time.”

Pang’s work has seen him earn a nomination for Singapore Coach Medallion – an award for outstanding and inspiring local coaches – to be presented at the upcoming 14th International Council for Coaching Excellence Global Coach Conference at the Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The Nov 30-Dec 3 biennial conference brings together coaches, coach educators, researchers, sport scientists, technical directors, and sport administrators from the world to address current and emerging issues in coaching. Singapore is the first city in South-east Asia and the third in Asia, after Beijing and Tokyo, to host the event.

SDSC sports officer Yoon Chi Ho paid tribute to the key role that Pang has played in Syahidah’s success.

Yoon said: “Having majored in theoretical physics, he worked closely with the sport scientists from SSI to optimise her performance, by analysing optimum angles for shooting and customising Syahidah’s equipment to suit her needs.”