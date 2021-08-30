Paralympics: S'pore archer Nur Syahidah Alim knocked out of individual compound open

Nur Syahidah Alim (second from left) competes in the Women's individual compound open ranking round at Yumenoshima Ranking field in Tokyo, on Aug 27, 2021.
SINGAPORE - Archer Nur Syahidah Alim was knocked out in the 1/8 elimination round of the women's individual compound open at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Monday (Aug 30).

Turkey's world No. 7 Sevgi Yorulmaz beat the Singaporean 140-136 and will progress to the quarter-finals later on Monday.

World No. 2 Syahidah and Yorulmaz were neck to neck from the start, with the score tied at 57-all after six arrows each.

But Yorulmaz began to pull away after that, taking the lead by one point after nine arrows and never relinquishing it.

Italy's world No. 3 Maria Andrea Virgilio, who has reached the quarter-finals, is now the highest-ranked archer in the competition after British World No. 1 Jessica Stretton narrowly lost 141-140 to compatriot Phoebe Paterson Pine earlier on Monday.

This is Syahidah's second Paralympics outing after she reached the quarter-finals at Rio 2016.

