After SEA Games success, Singapore’s Shanti Pereira breaks 100m national record in Germany

SINGAPORE – Shanti Pereira’s record-breaking run continued in Germany on Sunday, when the Singapore sprinter clocked 11.34 seconds in the women’s 100m heats at the 58th International Pentecost Sport Meeting in Rehlingen.

Her time is 0.03sec quicker than her previous national mark in the century sprint.

The 26-year-old, who won golds in the 100m and 200m at the recent SEA Games in Cambodia, finished behind Luxembourg’s Patrizia van der Weken, who won heat 2 in 11.17sec.

She was also second fastest in the field of eight and will compete in the final at 12.53am Singapore time.

On May 12, Pereira claimed her first victory in the 100m at the SEA Games in 11.41sec, after finishing third in 2015, 2017 and 2019 before winning a silver at the 2022 edition in in Hanoi.

She has been in sizzling form this season after starting full-time training in January, rewriting her 100m record thrice and her 200m mark twice in less than a month in Australia and New Zealand.