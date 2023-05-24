How Shanti Pereira overcame her biggest battle

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
Sprint queen Shanti Pereira was back in Singapore after her achievements in Cambodia at the 2023 SEA Games and she has finally had time to reflect back on her history- making feats in 2023. In Phnom Penh, she was crowned South-east Asia’s top woman sprinter after claiming two golds in the 100m and 200m at the SEA Games.
ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan caught up with Pereira over a phone call before she departs for training and competition in Europe about how she feels about her success in 2023, how she overcame the lows and has learned to better appreciate the highs.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:50 On how much difference a year has made
5:00 Being able to relate to athletes from around the world and how that has helped her in her career
9:40 On training in carparks during Covid-19
12:00 What kind of criticism did she receive and how did she deal with them?
16:00 How her parents have been a strong support system
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
