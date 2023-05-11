SEA Games 2023: Gold for Singapore’s Kimberly Ong and Jowen Lim

PHNOM PENH - Singapore’s Kimberly Ong and Jowen Lim won the SEA Games daoshu/gunshu women’s and men’s wushu titles on Thursday.

Ong, 20, scored a total of 19.206 points to finish top ahead of her team-mate Zoe Tan, 18, who had 19.043 over the two rounds of competition.

It is the same order they finished at the 2022 edition in Hanoi.

Vietnam’s Hoang Thi Phoang was third in the five-exponent field on 18.933 points.

In the men’s event, Jowen Lim was first among 11 competitors with a final score of 19.386.

At the Hanoi Games in 2022, the Republic claimed two golds, three silvers and one bronze.