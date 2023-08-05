Swimmer Joseph Schooling out of Asian Games in Hangzhou

SINGAPORE – National swimmer Joseph Schooling will not compete at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou, with the Olympic champion’s name excluded from the list of 431 athletes that was announced on Saturday.

At the past two editions of the Games, the 28-year-old won three golds, a silver and three bronzes.

At the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta, two of Singapore’s four golds came from Schooling in the 50m and 100m butterfly events, while contract bridge and sailing each delivered one.

In a statement, Schooling said: “While I will not be participating, I wish the contingent the best at Asian Games and to do Singapore proud.

“The status of my training and competition remains the same. More details of my future will be shared in due course.”

Schooling had qualified for the 50m, 100m fly and 100m freestyle as well as two relays for the Asiad, and had been named in the initial list of Hangzhou-bound athletes that was released in April 2022, although Singapore Aquatics still had to select the final two representatives for each event.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the national sports association said selection for the Asian Games is based on swimmers clocking the fastest times during the qualification window, which was extended from April 2022 to May 2023 owing to the postponement of the event by a year owing to the pandemic.

It also noted: “At the end of the extended window, two swimmers emerged ahead of Joseph on the back of faster times clocked during the selection window.”

Schooling’s last meet was the Hanoi SEA Games in May 2022. There, he won two golds in the 100m fly and medley relay.

The swimmer, who enlisted for national service (NS) in January 2022, missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and did not travel to Phnom Penh for the 2023 SEA Games in May.

In 2022, he was embroiled in a drug controversy, in which he and fellow swimmers Teong Tzen Wei and Amanda Lim admitted to consuming cannabis.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Defence said that given his abuse of disruption privileges, Schooling will no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while in NS.

Acknowledging Schooling’s contributions over the years, Team Singapore chef-de-mission for the Hangzhou Games Koh Koon Teck said: “I’m also sure the association has put together a very good plan.

“For a swimmer going this time around with the team, they will definitely do the best they can and achieve the targets they’ve set.”