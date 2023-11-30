2022 StanChart Singapore Marathon winner back to defend his crown in bigger 2023 edition

SINGAPORE – Winning the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) can be life changing. For Kenya’s Ezekiel Omullo, it meant being able to “upgrade” his small chicken farm to a thriving sheep farm in Eldoret, a town in western Kenya.

So it is no wonder that the 2022 champion is chasing the winning feeling again at Dec 3’s full marathon.

Making his SCSM debut in 2022, Omullo collected the $10,000 winner’s cheque after crossing the line in 2hr 20min 20sec. With the SCMS returning in 2023 as a World Athletics Gold Label race, the prize money for the International Elite Race winner has quadrupled to US$30,000 (S$40,000).

The 35-year-old, who was at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre for a meet-and-greet event on Nov 30, told The Straits Times: “Last year, after winning the Singapore marathon, I used the money to start a new business. I bought sheep. I started with 15 and it is growing good and now I have 35-40 sheep in my farm. My family is very happy.

“Races give me a lot. Whether it is Singapore or other places, it gives me the motivation and I love it because I have passion for running. I always train hard to win them.”

Sheep farming in Kenya is viewed as a profitable business due to a high demand for sheep products such as meat, wool and hides at local markets or neighbouring countries.

In an interview with ST after his 2022 win, Omullo recalled how the Covid-19 outbreak halted competitions and a lack of international races meant no prize money for two years.

After discussions with his wife, he purchased a small plot of land and bought over 50 chickens to start his own farm. By selling eggs to local hotels and restaurants, the father of two would make about 5,000 Kenyan shillings (S$43.76) a week.

Thanks to his 2022 prize purse, sheep farming has allowed Omullo and his family to thrive.

Omullo has also become a better runner in the past year, having focused on muscle building to enhance his speed and endurance. At the 2023 Gold Coast Marathon in July, he clocked a personal best of 2:08:26 and finished second.

He believes the SCSM will be much stiffer this time. Organisers expect the three-day event to draw up to 50,000 participants, with over 8,000 international runners participating in the marathon.

He said: “My plan for this year is to, first of all, to pray to God to give me to win again. Because if you see this time, a lot of athletes are invited so it’s a very strong field. I hope for the best for this year. I want to defend my title and my aim is to run faster than last year.”

The 2023 edition will also see the SCSM finish its races at the National Stadium. In previous years, the finish line had been at The Float@Marina Bay, which is undergoing redevelopment to become NS Square. The Dec 1-3 event also includes Sunday’s half marathon, Saturday’s (Dec 2) 5km and 10km events, while the F1 Pit Building will host a kids’ dash, a 650m race on Friday (Dec 1).

Local athletes are also buoyed by the return of the SCSM as a National Championships race. Its omission in 2022 had caused unhappiness among the local running community as it was regarded as one of the SCSM’s highlights.

Soh Rui Yong, who won the National Championships from 2017 to 2019 and clinched the SEA Games marathon gold in 2015 and 2017, will also be competing in the 42.195km race this time.

National runner Shaun Goh, meanwhile, is raring to go in the half-marathon.

Goh, who finished 15th in the 10,000m at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games, said: “I definitely want to win. Anything happens in half marathon, so I’ll do my best to run my own race. And if that’s enough, then I’ll be happy.”