NS Square at Marina Bay floating platform site to be completed by 2027

SINGAPORE - Construction work for the NS Square at the site of the Marina Bay floating platform will start in the third quarter of 2023 and be completed by 2027.
The construction tender to redevelop The Float @ Marina Bay into NS Square was awarded to Expand Construction, said the ministries of Defence and National Development in a media release on Wednesday.
The project was initially slated to be completed by 2025, but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the construction sector pushed it back to end-2026.
To facilitate construction, the stretch of the stretch of Marina Promenade in front of The Float @ Marina Bay has been hoarded up and closed to pedestrian traffic from Wednesday, said the ministries.
“Members of the public are advised to use the alternative pedestrian walkway route along Raffles Avenue until construction is completed,” they said.
NS Square will have a national service-themed gallery, community sports facilities and a public waterfront promenade among other new features.
The permanent space is also earmarked to host future National Day Parades, River Hongbao carnivals, and the Marina Bay Singapore Countdowns.
It can also be configured for events of different scales and types such as concerts, performances, sporting activities and competitions.
“The new permanent stage deck and grandstand will have an increased seating capacity of about 30,000, and the waterfront promenade around the stage – which will be opened all year round – will improve pedestrian connectivity around the bay area,” added the ministries.
Expand Construction won the open tender called by the Defence Science and Technology Agency from Oct 14, 2022, to Jan 19, 2023. A total of 13 submissions by six companies were received.
The ministries said that “all six companies were then shortlisted based on their finance and safety records, understanding of the project requirements and site condition, as well as track record and relevant experience”.
Home-grown company Expand Construction was deemed to best meet the construction requirements, as it has “a strong record in marine works around Marina Bay” and has completed projects such as the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade and Singtel Waterfront Theatre, added the ministries.
It was also involved in major projects such as the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum and the 12 Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.
The company belongs to the Expand Group, which is mainly involved in the construction of residential, industrial and special niche projects.