NS Square at Marina Bay floating platform site to be completed by 2027

SINGAPORE - Construction work for the NS Square at the site of the Marina Bay floating platform will start in the third quarter of 2023 and be completed by 2027.

The construction tender to redevelop The Float @ Marina Bay into NS Square was awarded to Expand Construction, said the ministries of Defence and National Development in a media release on Wednesday.

The project was initially slated to be completed by 2025, but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the construction sector pushed it back to end-2026.

To facilitate construction, the stretch of the stretch of Marina Promenade in front of The Float @ Marina Bay has been hoarded up and closed to pedestrian traffic from Wednesday, said the ministries.

“Members of the public are advised to use the alternative pedestrian walkway route along Raffles Avenue until construction is completed,” they said.

NS Square will have a national service-themed gallery, community sports facilities and a public waterfront promenade among other new features.

The permanent space is also earmarked to host future National Day Parades, River Hongbao carnivals, and the Marina Bay Singapore Countdowns.

It can also be configured for events of different scales and types such as concerts, performances, sporting activities and competitions.