Kenyan chicken farmer wins on StanChart S’pore Marathon debut

SINGAPORE – At the height of the pandemic, Ezekiel Omullo was hard at work at his chicken farm in Eldoret, a town in western Kenya just so he could put food on the table for his family of four.

Two years later, on a cold, wet Sunday morning at the 2022 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), Omullo was on his knees at the finish line at The Float @ Marina Bay, unable to believe that he had won the men’s race by the slimmest of margins.

He was first in 2hr 20 min 20sec, just ahead of compatriots Anderson Seroi (2:20:21) and Paul Eyanae (2:20:22).

The 34-year-old, who was making his SCSM debut, recalled how the Covid-19 outbreak halted competitions. No races meant no prize money for two years.

After discussions with his wife, who works as a police officer, Omullo purchased a small plot of land near his home, bought over 50 chickens to start his own farm. By selling eggs to local hotels and restaurants, Omullo would make about 5,000 Kenyan Shilling (S$55) a week.

Omullo who has two sons, aged four and six, told The Straits Times: “I had no choice. I had to do something because my family depended on me. The two years taught me how fragile life is. One moment, I am earning while doing what I love (running) and the next moment, I am working as a farmer.”

And while he continues to operate his farm with the help of family members, the easing of restrictions around the world and opening of borders has helped. Unsurprisingly, Omullo leapt at the chance to travel here.

Recalling the frenetic finish to claim the $10,000 winner’s cheque, he said: “I just knew that I had to give it my all. I did not come here expecting to finish first so I am very surprised.”

Kenyans also dominated the women’s event. Esther Macharia was first in 2:45:09, ahead of Peninah Kigen (2:47:06) and Edinah Mutahi (2:47:09). They earned $10,000, $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.

The prize money is much lower than previous editions due to organisers dropping the Gold Label International elite race, which features some of the world’s top long-distance runners. In 2019, the men’s and women’s winners each pocketed US$50,000 (S$67,615).

Another component, the National Championships and accompanying prize purse, was also removed. In 2019, Soh Rui Yong was the top local male finisher and earned $10,000. On Sunday, Henry He (2:51:06) and Vanessa Chong (3:10:59) were the fastest local male and female runners but did not collect any cash prizes.