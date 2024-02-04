Young adults are falling for job scams. Here’s why they are more susceptible

An unsolicited WhatsApp message last August offered a glimmer of hope for Ms Nayela Deeba, who had been jobless for five months.

The sender identified himself as “Samuel” from a company called Newtonis Technologies. He claimed that Ms Deeba applied for a position through a recruiter, and wanted to brief her on the role. He did not specify the type of job.

Initially, Ms Deeba was excited. “I have almost seven years of experience in the technology sector, so I thought I would have a good chance of securing a job in the same industry,” she says.

The 30-year-old was laid off in March 2023 from her previous role in a tech company. Since then, she has been diligently sending out over 100 resumes each month.

It had been a demoralising process. “I only had about three companies reaching out to me.”

Still, she decided to do her due diligence when she received the WhatsApp message. She started researching Newtonis Technologies. “I remembered reading a lot of news reports on job scams during that period last year, and I wanted to be careful.”