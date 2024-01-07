Tired of scam calls from overseas? This new measure lets you take a preventive stance

Over the past year, Ms Deanna Lim has developed a new habit: She doesn’t pick up phone calls from unknown numbers anymore.

“If it’s anything urgent, I’m sure the caller would use other methods (such as text message or email) to contact me,” the 29-year-old financial consultant says.

Why does she not want to find out who’s calling?

Ms Lim shares that in her experience, such unsolicited calls are almost always an automated voice message in a non-local accent, claiming to be from a bank or government agency. She receives these “annoying calls” up to twice a week.

“Having read about the various types of scams in the news recently, it’s quite obvious to me that these calls are scam attempts.”

Ms Lim’s cautious approach reflects a growing concern in Singapore, where phone calls remain one of the top ways through which scammers contact victims.