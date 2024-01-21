Here are some measures you should take for more secure digital banking

Concerned about the rising incidents of malware scams early last year, Ms Jasmine Chye acted swiftly.

The 35-year-old digital marketing manager transferred 30 per cent of the money from her three bank accounts into investment platforms.

Each of her bank accounts serves a different function: One for crediting salary, another for bill payments, and the third for miscellaneous savings. She left three months’ worth of salary in these accounts for emergencies.

The funds transferred were her way of locking her money, which were spread across robo-adviser Autowealth and online trading platform Poems.

Ms Chye admits that the move was not a strategic one, as all investments carry some level of risk and do not guarantee full returns. “In my savings accounts, I was earning decent interest each month.”

But she felt it was necessary.

Why? The Android user explains that all her bank accounts can be accessed via her mobile phone. Malware scams typically target devices running on the Android operating system.