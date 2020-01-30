Wuhan virus: SBS Transit and SMRT step up cleaning efforts for buses and trains

SINGAPORE - Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT are stepping up cleaning efforts for their premises and vehicles in the light of the Wuhan virus situation.

At bus interchanges, surfaces that commuters frequently come into contact with will be cleaned and wiped down with disinfectants about once every two hours, SBS Transit said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 30).

These surfaces include railings, seats and passenger service centre counters as well as taps, door knobs and flush buttons in the toilets.

At train stations, surfaces in public areas will be cleaned at least thrice a day with disinfectants, SBS Transit said. These surfaces include handrails, bench seats, lift buttons, fare gates, ticketing machines, locality maps, toilet door handles and taps.

Bus interiors will also undergo an additional disinfection every week, while train interiors will be cleaned and disinfected daily during engineering hours when train services are not available to the public.

"The enhanced cleaning regime is in addition to precautionary measures we have put in place to safeguard the health of passengers and employees," SBS Transit said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, SMRT also said that it is ramping up its cleaning efforts with disinfectants for surfaces that commuters often come into contact with to keep its trains, buses and taxis clean.

Going by SMRT's post, these surfaces include passenger service centre counters, train handles and grab poles, train doors, seats on buses, trains and cabs, and handrails of staircases.