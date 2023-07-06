Woman who tried to sell designer bag on Carousell lost nearly $10,000 instead

SINGAPORE - A woman who tried to sell her pre-owned Louis Vuitton bag for $3,400 ended up losing close to $10,000 to a scam, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday.

The woman, known as Lee Jiamin, was targeted by scammers who posed as buyers on Carousell. On June 21, the scammers expressed interest in her bag and one of them claimed to have made a payment for it via CarouPay, an in-app payment method on the platform.

An e-mail then arrived in Ms Lee’s inbox, confirming that she had received payment on CarouPay. However, she did not have that payment method set up.

In order for the payment to be processed, she was prompted to click on a link in the e-mail, which directed her to what appeared to be a Carousell website, she told Shin Min.

On the website, she was asked to set up CarouPay in order to receive the payment.

After she completed the steps, Ms Lee received two transfer notices informing her that $9,900 from her account was being remitted overseas. Sensing that something was amiss, she immediately logged on to her Internet banking account to lower her fund transfers limit.

She then contacted her bank to freeze her account and made a police report.

On June 23, she received a call from the bank, which informed her that the money she lost would be reimbursed in full, she told Shin Min.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, Carousell’s team said it had conducted an investigation and confirmed that the scammer’s account had been suspended on June 21.

The e-commerce platform also said it has rolled out initiatives such as Sell to Carousell and Carousell Certified programme to make transactions safer.

In response to queries, the police reiterated that there has been an observable resurgence of a phishing scam variant involving fake buyers on Carousell and Facebook.

In June, at least 84 victims had fallen prey to such scams, with reported losses amounting to at least $177,000.