Victim of recalcitrant Carousell scammer, Case call for more protections on app

SINGAPORE – Amid a global shortage of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) in late 2021, Adam (not his real name) turned to online marketplace Carousell to buy the gaming console.

The seller he found on the platform, called @jennic.tech, was verified by Carousell and had more than 100 reviews.

After checking in with a friend of his whose sister had posted a positive review for @jennic.tech, Adam transferred $1,067 to the seller’s mobile phone number via PayNow for the console and three controllers.

Little did Adam know at the time that the seller was recalcitrant scammer Nicholas Ong Chang Hui.

On May 23, Ong was sentenced to 23 months and six weeks’ jail for cheating 128 people of close to $148,000 on Carousell, while he was still making restitution to 13 other earlier victims on the same platform.

Adam, 29, who works in the tech sector, said: “The fact that he could still obtain a verified tick after being caught once for scamming other folks online is absolutely unbelievable.”

Months after Adam transferred the money, Ong said in a Telegram group chat that he was being investigated by Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) officers.

Adam and other victims The Straits Times spoke to never got their money back. Two victims said they trusted @jennic.tech as the account had good reviews and was selling the PS5 console at close to the market rate.

Responding to ST’s queries in June, Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) president Melvin Yong, who is also the MP for Radin Mas, called on Carousell to step up efforts to protect the interests of consumers who transact on its platform.

Case has also called on the Government to enhance consumer protection by making it mandatory for platforms to have seller verification and to hold payments in escrow until the buyer confirms he has received the item.

A Ministry of Home Affairs spokesman told ST that the ministry has been working closely with the e-commerce industry to identify safety features to safeguard online transactions and protect consumers from scams.

This includes having user verification with Government-issued IDs such as NRICs and secured payment features like escrow.

Industry guidelines set up by Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Standards Council were amended in May 2022 to encourage the use of user authentication and secured payment features. However, these guidelines are not legally binding.

On Carousell, a user receives the verified badge when he completes all three required verification methods: Singpass identity verification, phone verification and e-mail verification.

The police said that they share details of accounts believed to be involved in scams with e-commerce platforms.

Carousell confirmed that Ong used a separate account in the scam involving 128 victims from the one he used for the 13 earlier victims. It is not clear if Ong’s earlier account was verified.