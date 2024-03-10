Woman, 47, taken to hospital after car skids and turns turtle in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE – A 47-year-old woman was taken to the National University Hospital after the car she was travelling in turned turtle in an accident in Choa Chu Kang in the early hours of March 9.

Photos of the accident and its aftermath posted on Facebook show a grey car with a crumpled bonnet upside down in the middle lane of the road.

Three police officers and onlookers can be seen at the scene.

The woman was conscious when taken to hospital, the police said.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have “self-skidded”, near Block 26 Teck Whye Lane at around 12.45am.

Police investigations are ongoing.