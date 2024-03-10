Woman, 47, taken to hospital after car skids and turns turtle in Choa Chu Kang

Photos on Facebook show a grey car with a crumpled bonnet upside down in the middle lane of the road. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Sherlyn Sim
Updated
Mar 10, 2024, 01:34 PM
Published
Mar 10, 2024, 01:25 PM

SINGAPORE – A 47-year-old woman was taken to the National University Hospital after the car she was travelling in turned turtle in an accident in Choa Chu Kang in the early hours of March 9.

Photos of the accident and its aftermath posted on Facebook show a grey car with a crumpled bonnet upside down in the middle lane of the road.

Three police officers and onlookers can be seen at the scene.

The woman was conscious when taken to hospital, the police said.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have “self-skidded”, near Block 26 Teck Whye Lane at around 12.45am.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Car turns turtle after crash along ECP; driver arrested
6 motorcyclists and pillion riders injured after 9-vehicle pile-up on PIE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top