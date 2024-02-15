Car turns turtle after crash along ECP; driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested for driving without a licence and the car owner’s consent after colliding with another car along East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Feb 15.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving two cars along the ECP towards Changi Airport at around 12.50pm.

Photos of the accident’s aftermath sent to the SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News Telegram group show a white car flipped upside down, with its two left doors flung open, and some debris scattered around it.

Another car is seen to have landed on its right side with its airbag activated and part of its front bumper damaged.

It was not clear which car was driven by the arrested driver.

Two male drivers, aged 33 and 44, were taken to Changi General Hospital conscious, said SCDF. It added that two other people were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Police said the 33-year-old driver was subsequently arrested and that investigations are ongoing.