6 motorcyclists and pillion riders injured after 9-vehicle pile-up on PIE

SINGAPORE – Four motorcyclists and two pillion riders, including a 70-year-old, were taken to hospital after an accident involving nine vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Jan 11.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving four cars and five motorcycles on the PIE towards Changi, near the Thomson Road exit, at about 6.15am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said six people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The four motorcyclists and two pillion riders, aged between 20 and 70, were conscious when taken to hospital, police said.

Later in the day, a woman was taken to hospital after a taxi overturned in a separate accident on the PIE.

At about 8am on Jan 11, the police were alerted to an accident involving a tipper truck and a taxi on the PIE towards Changi Airport, on the slip road into Sims Avenue.

A 37-year-old female taxi passenger was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A photo of the aftermath of the incident on Facebook page SGRV Admin shows a ComfortDelGro taxi that turned turtle on the right lane of a two-lane slip road.