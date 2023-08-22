Woman, 26, is second fatality from Seletar West Link accident that split car into two

SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old female passenger involved in a Seletar West Link accident which left a car split in half has died, the police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place in the early hours of Aug 11. She was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital.

A male passenger, also 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The SCDF said the driver, also 26, was found trapped in his seat. He was extricated by officers using hydraulic rescue equipment and that he was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

According to the police and the SCDF, the accident – in which the car skidded – happened on a slip road leading to Seletar West Link of the Central Expressway, in the direction of Seletar Expressway.

In a video posted on a Facebook page for road safety, SG Road Vigilante, the front half of the car is seen metres away from a police tent, with the area cordoned off by orange cones.

The police said on Tuesday no arrests were made regarding the accident and that investigations are ongoing.