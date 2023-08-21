Man taken to hospital after car overturns in slip road in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE – A 38-year-old male driver was taken to hospital on Monday morning, after his car was believed to have skidded along a slip road in Toa Payoh.

Photos showing the aftermath of the accident showed a yellow car overturned in the middle of the road, with a dislodged traffic sign on the road beside it.

When contacted, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident in the Lorong 6 Toa Payoh slip road into Braddell Road at about 11.25am on Monday.

The driver was conscious when he was taken to hospital, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.