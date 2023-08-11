Man dies after accident that splits car into two in Seletar West Link

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man died after the car he was riding in skidded and split into two in Seletar West Link on Friday morning.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.10am. It happened on the slip road leading to Seletar West Link of the Central Expressway, in the direction of the Seletar Expressway.

In a video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the front half of the car is seen metres away from a police tent. The area is cordoned off by orange cones.

A 26-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

SCDF said the driver, also a 26-year-old man, was found trapped in his car seat.

They added that he was extricated by SCDF officers using hydraulic rescue equipment and that he was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Another passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was unconscious when taken to the same hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.