Wellness Festival Singapore returns for third year, promising a ‘glow’ for its participants

SINGAPORE - Locals and visitors can look forward to the third edition of Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS), which will take place from June 21 to July 21. The month-long event is an expansion from 2023’s three-week duration and promises an extensive array of wellness activities across the city.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has announced that the 2024 festival will feature over 120 programmes from more than 75 partners, including established and new wellness, lifestyle and hotel brands. These activities will be conveniently spread out across six precincts islandwide, to promote physical, emotional and mental well-being.

Ms Ong Ling Lee, executive director of Sports and Wellness at STB, said: “With more travellers prioritising wellness, we believe Singapore is well-placed to be a leading urban wellness destination that prioritises holistic well-being.”

Wellness Festival Singapore is a nationwide initiative organised by STB, supported by Enterprise Singapore, Health Promotion Board, National Arts Council, Sentosa Development Corporation and Sport Singapore.

From fitness and meditation workshops to arts and lifestyle experiences, participants will have the opportunity to engage in transformative wellness experiences.

The anchor event for the festival is “Glow Festival by Prudential”. This immersive event, which is a collaboration between STB and Exceed Sports and Entertainment, will be held from July 5 to July 21 at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza and Rain Oculus, and will feature interactive installations such as a virtual reality workout zone, among other things.

Glow Festival, which started in 2019 as a weekend event in Sentosa, will run for 17 days. Mr Martin Capstick, founder of the Prudential event, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Glow experience to one of Singapore’s most iconic event venues, where we’ll be introducing wellness experiences never seen before in Singapore and showcasing some truly inspirational global and local talent.”

The WFS will also include large-scale events such as “Live It Up!”, which is CapitaLand’s wellness and community festival featuring more than 90 activities, including mass fitness workouts.

Other features of the WFS include the “Gallery Wellness Special 2024” at National Gallery Singapore, “Where Mind & Body Connect” by Marina Bay Sands, and various wellness offerings in Orchard Road such as “Work Great on a Great Street” which involves exercise forms such as yoga, pilates and spinning.

Among the festival’s unique and innovative experiences are indoor surfing for women at Trifecta, hyperbaric oxygen therapy at Como Shambhala Singapore, and painting on wax or clay sculptures at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

For updated listings and details of WFS programming, visit www.wellnessfest.sg.