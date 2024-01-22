Mental well-being of young people improved but still suffers from pandemic impact: Studies

SINGAPORE – The mental well-being of Singapore’s young people has improved since 2020, but it has still not fully recovered from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, a disparity in life satisfaction levels also surfaced between degree holders and non-degree holders, with the former reporting greater satisfaction. Before the pandemic, there was little variance in life satisfaction scores between the groups.

These findings from two studies were released on Jan 22 during the Singapore Perspectives 2024 online forum.

Data from the National Youth Survey found that 40 per cent of respondents in 2022 said the state of their mental well-being was good or very good, up from 35 per cent in 2020. Pre-pandemic, or in 2019, 52 per cent of respondents said the same.

The survey, conducted by the National Youth Council (NYC), studies the major concerns and issues of schooling teens and young workers in Singapore, aged from 15 to 34.

The other survey is Singapore’s first national-level longitudinal study of young people, which tracked 4,000 respondents born between 1993 and 2000 over six years from 2017 to 2022.

The Youth STEPS study, by NYC and the Institute of Policy Studies Social Lab at the National University of Singapore (NUS), also found that lower life satisfaction was reported among those who graduated during the pandemic and looked for jobs, compared with those did the same before the pandemic.

During a panel discussion at the forum, an audience member asked if employers could better help the young as they transition into the workforce.

In response, NYC’s deputy chief executive Tan Lin Teck, who was a panellist, said that corporates have a role to play in addressing the concerns that young people have, as their values and priorities may have changed.

He shared that in the past, a common question among jobseekers during interviews was about the kind of training offered to staff for their improvement. In recent years, however, a question he would often get was about the support systems the company has in place for mental well-being.

It is important from a business perspective to not only hire the best talent but also to support them, and ensure that young people feel supported as they move into a workplace setting, he said.

He added: “It will be a competitive advantage for corporates if they do have a strong support mechanism for mental well-being given the priority that youth place on that.”