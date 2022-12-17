Volunteers distribute gift boxes to bring festive cheer to beneficiaries in Tampines Changkat

SINGAPORE – Some 400 gift boxes were distributed by a team of volunteers to beneficiaries in Tampines Changkat as part of community initiative Joy Box on Saturday.

Developed by Tampines Changkat Citizens’ Consultative Committee in 2020, Joy Box is in its third edition of spreading cheer to the less privileged during the holiday season.

Apart from low-income families, seniors in nursing homes and single mothers, beneficiaries of the 2022 edition include hospice patients and children staying in orphanages.

The gift boxes are customised to each beneficiary’s needs. For example, hot water flasks, massagers and radios are given to the senior citizens.

This year, over 300 sponsors, such as the Changi Neighbourhood Police Centre, Singapore Pools and Gojek Singapore, are reaching out to around 1,500 beneficiaries.

On Saturday, of around 100 volunteers who joined the distribution drive, about half were drivers appointed by Gojek.

Engagement and corporate responsibility lead of Gojek Valerie Goh said: “Creating positive impact is at the heart of what we do at Gojek, so giving back to the community has always been important to us. This year, we are glad that our employees and driver-partners can be part of the Joy Box initiative, alongside the many other participating companies.”

She added that Gojek hopes that the donations will uplift the spirits of beneficiaries and bring them hope and happiness this festive season.

Also in attendance at the distribution was Mayor of North East District and Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo. On the support from residents and companies to donate and volunteer their time, he said: “Their readiness to give reflects the close-knitted and compassionate community we have.”

There will be another distribution at Pertapis Halfway House and HCA Oasis@Outram on Monday afternoon, where a team of four ex-offenders will deliver around 300 gift boxes to organisations.