Have $25 to spare? Donate a bundle of food to families in need this Christmas

SINGAPORE - Residents who want to help the less fortunate this Christmas season can now buy food bundles for $25 to support families in need.

Assembled by local charity Food Bank Singapore, the bundles are packed with staples such as rice, oil, salt, vermicelli and snacks, and will be given to beneficiaries from Montfort Family Services.

A part of the Santa Express charity drive, the effort aims to benefit some 260 families before the new year, said event organiser Stellar Lifestyle, a managing agent for advertising and retail spaces, in a statement on Wednesday.

Stellar Lifestyle and IncuBaker, a co-working kitchen provider, will also host a charity event on Dec 20 at the Hive by Stellar Lifestyle, an innovation hub at the Esplanade for small and medium enterprises.

Visitors can enjoy a Christmas performance by local busker and member of the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped Daniel Ng.

A donation booth will be set up for visitors to contribute to Food Bank’s Card Programme. The programme provides an e-wallet for beneficiaries to receive food from participating outlets or Food Bank’s vending machines.

A festive baking class will also be conducted for children from the beneficiaries of Montfort Family Services.

President of Stellar Lifestyle Tony Heng said: “As we celebrate this season of giving, Stellar Lifestyle is honoured to give back through Montfort Family Services and touch the lives of Singaporean families in situations.”

To buy the food bundles, visit Stellar Lifestyle’s TikTok Shop @ourstellarlifestyle.