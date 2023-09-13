Vest for open-heart surgery rehab is top Singapore winner of James Dyson Award

SINGAPORE – Mr Siew E Ian, 24, was born with pulmonary stenosis, a heart defect that where the large blood vessel that connects the right ventricle to the lungs is too narrow.

He has had two open-heart surgeries – the first when he was just a baby to open up the valve, and the other at 22 for a full valve replacement.

After he graduated from the National University of Singapore with a degree in industrial design, the research design engineer decided in 2022 to combine his skills and health experience by developing a first-of-its-kind rehabilitation tool to accelerate the healing process for open-heart surgery patients.

Mr Siew worked on the project as part of his final-year thesis, and he later submitted it for the James Dyson Award.

The vest-like device called Auxobrace did well enough to be recognised as the 2023 Singapore national winner.

The annual international competition, which supports budding design engineers at the start of their careers, received 1,969 entries from 30 countries in 2023. There were 48 entries from across six universities in Singapore.

A panel comprising external judges and Dyson engineers assessed the entries and chose the national winner, who gets $8,000, and two runners-up. They stand a chance to win the top international prize in November.

Mr Siew said that after undergoing open-heart surgery, it can take about eight months to a year for the breastbone to heal completely. During that time, patients will either use a small pillow for wound compression to promote healing of the bones, or wear support braces with elastic bands.

Both options are not ideal, he said.

“The braces can only create support on the lower half of the ribcage and not the upper half because our armpit joint is in the way,” he said.

“Pillows are actually carriers of bacteria sometimes, because it is a loose object. When a patient brings it too close to the wound, there’s a higher chance of getting an infection.”

Mr Siew spent a year developing Auxobrace after interviewing medical experts, surgeons, physiotherapists, nurses, and patients from the National University Hospital who have recovered from open-heart surgery.

The rehabilitation tool has an internal structure that comprises mini cubes with precise gaps between them. When a mini vacuum pump is used to remove air from the internal structure, the mini cubes close, which causes the fabric attached to it to shrink evenly. This in turn causes a finger-like joint in the centre of the vest to bend inwards, applying optimal pressure to support the sternum bone.