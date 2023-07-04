James Dyson receives Public Service Star award for contributions to S’pore economy

SINGAPORE - Sir James Dyson, founder and chairman of home appliance giant Dyson, received the Public Service Star (Distinguished Friends of Singapore) award on Tuesday for his contributions to Singapore’s economy.

The 76-year-old British billionaire was presented the award by President Halimah Yacob during a ceremony at the Istana.

Economic Development Board (EDB) chairman Png Cheong Boon said Mr Dyson has made remarkable contributions to Singapore’s economy.

He noted that under Mr Dyson’s leadership, the multinational technology company set up its global headquarters and lead manufacturing site here, strengthening Singapore’s competitiveness as a hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing and supply chain.

The company’s presence in Singapore grew from just 10 employees in 2007, to over 1,400 staff across its global headquarters, research and development (R&D), and advanced manufacturing functions, said EDB.

Presently, Singapore serves as the key hub for Dyson’s innovation and advanced manufacturing activities. Its leadership team and global functions such as supply chain, manufacturing, finance, IT and direct retail teams are based in the Republic.

Its Singapore R&D teams have contributed to the development of cutting-edge products, such as the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener and the Dyson 360 Vis Nav intelligent robot cleaner.

In 2022, Dyson shared plans to expand the team by more than 250 engineers. Earlier in 2023, it also announced plans for a next-generation battery manufacturing facility here, which will be the company’s most significant advanced manufacturing investment to date.

Mr Dyson said Singapore values engineers and technology-centric companies that are investing in the future. He added that the country’s ambitious spirit resonates deeply with Dyson.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award today, it is a testament to the remarkable ingenuity of the Dyson team in Singapore and the unwavering support we have received from the Singapore Government – particularly the EDB,” he said.