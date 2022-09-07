Son develops rehabilitation equipment to help father's stroke recovery, wins James Dyson Award

SINGAPORE - After his 59-year-old father suffered a stroke in November 2021, Mr John Tay, 27, accompanied him on his weekly visits for therapy, and found that there was little proper equipment for stroke patients for treatment.

During the rehabilitation sessions, patients practise a series of motions using hospital equipment, and complete exercises like shoulder rotations and wrist and finger extensions. When they go home, they rely on towels and plastic bags to practise these motions.

"I saw the struggles and frustrations he faced when therapy centres did not have proper equipment," said Mr Tay.

This led the research engineer to develop Rehabit, a set of four products focused on upper-limb rehabilitation, and allows patients to perform exercises correctly and safely without caregiver assistance.

On Wednesday (Sept 7), Rehabit was named the national winner of the annual James Dyson Award, an international design award that supports budding design engineers at the start of their careers, according to the award's website.

Rehabit, now used at multiple rehabilitation centres across Singapore, will progress to the next stage of the award, where Dyson engineers would select 20 entries from around the world, from which Sir James Dyson would choose an international winner and two runners-up in October.

The national winner crown comes with a $9,000 cash award, which Mr Tay is planning to reinvest the money into further upgrading Rehabit. He also aims to explore how these tools can be adapted for other sectors of physical therapy.

In addition to Rehabit, two other entries - an automated vertical farming system and a device that relieve eczema patients of itch - were named the national runners-up for Singapore and would also enter the international stage of the award.

The vertical farming system, developed by four students from the Nanyang Technological University, can be mounted on building exteriors and could enable people to grow their own produce at home.

The Rollerball Itch Relief device, developed by NUS graduate Koh Beining, 23, is a textured rollerball that provides eczema patients with a sensation similar to that of scratching, but ensures that the skin is not damaged in the process.

Said Sir Dyson, "Young design engineers have the ability to develop tangible technologies that can change lives. The James Dyson Award rewards those who have the persistence and tenacity to develop their ideas."