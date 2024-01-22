US congressional delegation calls on DPM Lawrence Wong during visit to S’pore

SINGAPORE - A congressional delegation from the United States called on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Jan 22.

The five-member delegation – led by Representative Young Kim, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Indo-Pacific Subcommittee – was also hosted to breakfast by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

During their meetings, Mr Wong and Dr Balakrishnan both reaffirmed the “robust and multi-faceted” relationship between Singapore and the US, which is rooted in strong defence ties and economic cooperation, the statement said.

The leaders also welcomed collaboration in new areas, and their talks touched on global and regional developments, and the importance of upholding the multilateral rules-based order.

Members of the delegation included Representatives Debbie Lesko, Kathy Manning, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Jonathan Jackson.

Later in the day, the delegation met Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen for tea, said the Ministry of Defence in a separate statement.

Dr Ng reaffirmed the close bilateral defence ties between Singapore and the US, and expressed appreciation for Congress’ strong support for the access given to the Singapore Armed Forces for overseas training and technology in the US.