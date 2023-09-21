Up, up and away: How balloons help Singapore weather forecasting soar to new heights

Globally, balloons and radiosondes are used at hundreds of sites for weather forecasting.

The radiosonde Singapore uses has a battery that lasts three to four hours. Technicians can also track the device via GPS. And sometimes the radiosondes travel quite a distance -- upwards of 100km from where they were released.

The $100 devices are designed to be disposable. The casing is biodegradeable and so is the balloon.

What happens when the balloon reaches a height of 35km? It bursts, Ms Leong said, explaining that just before that happens, the balloon, which is made from natural rubber, would have swollen to between six and eight metres wide. A small parachute inside helps the radiosonde, which weighs about 85g, gently fall back to the surface, taking weather measurements as it goes.

“Most of the time the radiosonde will drop into the sea around the Strait of Malacca as well as the Singapore Strait, so to our south and west. And sometimes they do land on mainland Singapore,” she said.

The data, combined with real-time measurements from ground stations and satellites, can help forecasters predict if the day will be stormy and when. And data on wind direction and speed is especially important in the tropics, since winds are one of the key drivers of local weather.

That is because in the tropics, there isn’t much temperature or air pressure variation.

“So most of our weather systems are driven by winds,” Ms Leong said.

By comparison, weather systems in the mid-latitudes are mainly driven by high and low-pressure systems with large temperature differences.

“So that’s why it’s very important for us to have radiosonde measurements,” she added.